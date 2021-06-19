Malawi’s Fide Master Mwale to Compete in World Chess Championship

By James Mwale

Mwale in action during the the AICC

Lilongwe Mana: Malawi’s highest rated chess player, Fide Master (FM) Joseph Mwale, is expected to fly to Sochi, Russia where he is expected to participate in the 2021 International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup Championship.

Mwale, who is also the country’s highest titled player, earned the spot in the elite tourney after putting up an outstanding performance in the 2021 African Individual Chess Championship (AICC), which Malawi hosted in Lilongwe, and in which he claimed fifth place where the top four automatically qualified for the World Cup Championship.

President for Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM), Susen Namangale, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that though Joseph came fifth, his performances far outclassed most players many of whom had qualified for the AICC by virtue of their countries being in the top 100 of FIDE ranking.

“Joseph’s play was exceptional. I saw other players qualifying by virtue of their countries being within the top 100 of FIDE ranking yet their performance was below Joseph’s. I thus felt obliged to write the FIDE President requesting his discretionary nomination of the Malawian player,” said Namangale.

She added; “This is big news for us and a rare opportunity and motivation for Joseph to do more because his performance record has proven that chess is his career and he needs to be supported.

“It is also great news for Malawi as a chess federation, but also good for chess development in the country. I am excited to have facilitated this and I am grateful to FIDE President, Mr Arkhady Dhorkovich for his positive response.”

Expressing his excitement, FM Mwale has since promised to make the best of the opportunity to bring honour to his country.

He says he will also use this opportunity to boost his FIDE rating and attain a higher title.

The World Cup Championship will be played from 10 July to 3 August this year. Among the participants will be the world’s strongest grandmasters including world’s highest rated and world champion, Magnus Carsen.