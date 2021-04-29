Poet Robert Chiwamba Pays Tribute to Bingu In ‘Mbiri Safuta’

By Blessings Kaunda

Mbiri Safuta- Chiwamba

Mzuzu, April 29, Mana: Poet Robert Chiwamba has released spoken word poem “Mbiri safuta” a tribute to late State President Prof. Bingu wa Mutharika.

In an interview on Thursday in Mzuzu, he said he released the poem because of the good work the late President did to the country during his era.

The Poet recites that no one can erase what Mutharika did for the country during his tenure including farm input subsidy programme which ended hunger in his first year of office.

“You cannot erase history of our late President Bingu wa Mutharika. Even if you close your eyes you will still see his vision and what he did for the country.

“Even outside this country people have respect for Ngwazi Prof Bingu wa Mutharika. He was a great man,” Chiwamba narrates.

He said among other important things the former late President Mutharika constructed Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Chitipa Karonga road new Parliament Building among other thing.

Chiwamba praises Mutharika for Nkhotakota and Nkhata Bay District Hospitals which among others have improved maternal health.

He salutes Bingu for strongly denying homosexuality and taking vendors out of streets to designated markets.

However the poem on the other hand quashes unworthy conducts in Bingu’s era such as abuse of youth called cadets, who threatened citizens with panga knives.

The Poet concludes that every person born from a human being has his own weaknesses likewise the late President has his very own weaknesses.