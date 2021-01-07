Court Nullifies Bail Conditions For Ex-Ministers Charles Mchacha, Vuwa Kaunda….State Erred

Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate has nullified bail conditions for former senior officials Vuwa Kaunda, Charles Mchacha, Lloyd Muhara and Bright Kumwembe in a case in which the four are answering a charge on the illegal sale of government land.

“It is against the Law to begin proceedings of a case without written consent from the Director of Public Prosecution”, said Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba when he delivered his ruling on Thursday morning.

Nyimba further determined that the State should file a new charge sheet for offense under penal code, which includes using insulting words and neglect of public office.

Meanwhile, ACB lawyer Victor Chiwala has expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling.

“We did not agree with the court that we scrap off the charges because some of the accused are answering cases that do not require the DPP’s consent”, he argued.

The case has since been adjourned to February 3 and it is expected that the ACB will amend its charge sheet for the accused four.

The four are answering charges bordering on sale of Government land belonging to Kanjedza Forest in Blantyre.-MBC Online