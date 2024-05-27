Senior Immigration Officers Give Chakwera 10 Days to Fire Their Boss Kalumo

A group of senior immigration officers has given President Lazarus Chakwera a 10-day ultimatum to dismiss Immigration Chief Charles Kalumo or face unspecified action.

The officers, who met with Secretary for Homeland Security Erica Maganga at Capital Hill on Monday, held a closed-door meeting that lasted for hours, presenting their grievances and demands.

According to Charles Chisi, spokesperson for the group, the Immigration Department has lost direction under Kalumo’s leadership, citing unfair dismissals, poor working conditions, and maladministration.

“At least 40 officers have faced unfair dismissals, and the parent Ministry is not aware of the development,” Chisi said.

Maganga promised to present the issue to relevant authorities and provide feedback, but declined to speak to journalists after the meeting. Kalumo has yet to comment on the matter.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the management of the Immigration Department, with some critics calling for reform.