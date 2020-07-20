Video: Meet Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates

The much awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday the 19th of July, and it was everything we expected and more.

Returning host Ebuka got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize.

The housemates are exciting, adventurous, unique, daring and poised to give viewers a good show for the next 71 days!

Here are your Housemates:

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure(26), popularly referred to as Neo, is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native. Although he describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart, he won’t hesitate to be IndaboskiBahose when it comes to issues concerning bullying and inequality

Eric Akhigbe(24) is a final year student at the University of Lagos and hails from Edo State. The bodybuilder is a confident hunk who takes pride in his 1.95m height. He describes himself as a fun, competitive sports and fitness enthusiast who enjoys winning. In addition, Eric also describes himself as a shy person who takes his time to unveil his wild side.

Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist and Lagos resident who hails from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Tricky Tee as he is also known considers himself a storyteller who uses film and music to express himself.

Consultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu (27), is from Imo State. One of his greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. It is no surprise then that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ll find him analysing sports and watching documentaries and TV shows.

Terseer Kiddwaya(27) is self-employed and comes from Benue State. Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate has Kiddwaya anticipating a better and crazier 2020. He describes himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil who is highly motivated. It is no surprise then that “bringing back the fun into the House” is what he won’t compromise on this season.

Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.

Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur. This multi-talented single mother juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog. She is also bilingual and speaks and writes in Swahili fluently.

Aisha ‘Kaisha’ Umaru is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state. This adventurous young woman considers herself a great team player who gets along with people. She relies on a healthy diet and is God-fearing.

Tolani Baj is a 27-year-old media personality from Lagos state. Tolani is an energetic gingered babe. People always call her the life of the party and when she’s not entertaining, she’s dancing and cooking

Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who can make you smile. Her sassiness will prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house.

Victoria “Vee” Adeyele (23) is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria. Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson (22) is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself. Nengi, as she prefers to be called, studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn. She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I put 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”

Kate “Ka3na” Jones (26) is an entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world. She also believes she will make the perfect Housemate because she is ready to do all it takes to compete and win Big Brother Naija season 5.

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim (26) is an actress and commercial model from London, England. Erica is the name she goes by and she returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London.

Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba (23) is a dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria. Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace”.

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts. He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame is a 29-year-old sailor from Edo State. Brighto, as he is fondly called, is the youngest of six kids. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications. He also had a stint in the aviation sector. He considers himself an avid entertainment lover and a people’s person.

Praise Nelson is a 28-year-old dancer from Enugu. Not new to fame or competing, he was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010. He is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

TochukwuOkechukwuTochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state. He lives and breathes entertainment. He confesses to being clumsy on some days!

Nelson Enwerem Prince (24) is an entrepreneur from Abia. A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration. He enjoys active sports and reading about ancient religions and African history. He’s a graduate of pure physics from the University of Calabar and is currently living in Lagos.