Mutharika Appreciates Construction Progress On Ntcheu Stadium

On his way to Blantyre on Monday, Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika stopped over at the construction site of Ntcheu Stadium to appreciate the progress of the work.

This will be the eighth sports stadia to be constructed under the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration following other stadiums in Kasungu, Karonga, Mulanje, Rumphi, Mangochi and others underway in Zomba, Salima, Ntchisi and Nkhotakota.

The construction of 20,000 sitting capacity stadia comprising a VIP, open stands, four ticketing offices, ablution blocks and kiosks started in August 2017 and was expected to complete in August 2018, but was extended to September, 2020.

In January, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Ben Phiri also toured the construction work.