Mighty DPP’s Norman Chisale tells Chiefs to eat Chakwera’s money, but….

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a major rally today at Mazengela Primary School in the area of Senior Chief Mazengela in Lilongwe, drawing large crowds and top party officials.

Addressing the gathering, DPP’s Director of Youth, Norman Chisale, made a bold statement directed at traditional leaders

He said: “Let the chiefs eat all the money the Lazarus Chakwera government is dishing out, but they must know that the vote remains in the hearts of the people.”

He emphasized that the DPP will not allow any form of election rigging in the upcoming polls.

The rally was also graced by several senior DPP officials including the party’s Secretary General Peter Mukhitho, Women’s Director Mary Navicha, and the party’s Vice President for the Central Region Alfred Gangata.

David Kambalame, who is eyeing a parliamentary seat for Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency under the DPP ticket, was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, DPP official Clement Stambuli criticized the rising cost of goods, urging the government to take action by, for example, removing taxes on basic commodities such as sugar to ease the burden on Malawians.

With a strong turnout and fiery speeches, the DPP sent a clear message: “Malawi is ready to return to the right path—and DPP is the vehicle to take it there.”