“And it came to pass, in the days of the rains, that a great multitude gathered at the place called Njamba, in the city of Blantyre. And lo, the earth trembled with the voice of the people, and their shout was as the rushing of many waters.”

Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre was filled to capacity today on Sunday as thousands of Malawians gathered for a high-energy rally organized by the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The event saw an electrifying appearance by Minister of Trade Vitumbiko Mumba, who stunned the crowd with bold pronouncements aimed at supporting local enterprise and reducing the cost of living.

Mumba announced that before the end of the month, the government will ban 25 types of businesses from being operated by foreigners, including barbershops.

He said the policy is meant to empower Malawians and open up economic opportunities for locals in various sectors.

“Foreign nationals have dominated small-scale businesses that Malawians are capable of running. This must change,” Mumba said, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

He also highlighted government efforts to combat the rising cost of living, stating that prices of essential items like bread and sugar have already dropped, and that construction materials such as iron sheets will also soon become more affordable.

Mumba reaffirmed his loyalty to President Lazarus Chakwera, stating he is ready to serve both the president and the nation with unwavering commitment.

“As Mumba, an Engineer, a son of Chakwera, I’ll be on the ground to ensure President Chakwera continues to lead this nation and eradicate poverty,” he declared.

The rally was particularly charged with youthful energy, as university students chanted his name in unison — “Mumba! Mumba! Mumba!” — turning the gathering into a near-evangelical political moment.

In his closing remarks, Mumba emphasized the importance of unity and love among Malawians, calling for an end to tribalism and division.

“We must move forward as one people, united by purpose and vision,” he said.

As the dust settled on Njamba’s trampled grass, one question lingered in the air — is Vitumbiko Mumba merely a minister, or is he something more in the making?