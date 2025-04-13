Kaliati claims Usi seeks forgiveness, Eyes return to UTM

UTM Party Presidential Advisor Patricia Kaliati has claimed that former UTM President Michael Usi has asked for forgiveness from current party president Dalitso Kabambe, admitting he made a mistake and now wants to return to the party.

Speaking during a political rally at Desert Ground in Bangwe on Saturday, Kaliati compared Usi’s alleged actions to the biblical betrayal of Jesus by Judas Iscariot.

“We have seen this before, even in the Bible,” Kaliati said.

She added: “Like Judas Iscariot, Dr. Usi betrayed the party. But now he is asking for forgiveness from our president, Dalitso Kabambe.”

Usi has not yet publicly responded to Kaliati’s remarks, and it remains unclear whether her claims are accurate.

The rally, held in the heart of Blantyre, underway in Blantyre is being attended by senior UTM officials including spokesperson Felix Njawala, Matthews Mtumbuka, and Noel Masangwi.

Earlier this week, Usi addressed claims about his departure from UTM during a funeral ceremony in Phalombe for the late Alex Joseph Mulli.

He refuted reports that he voluntarily left the party.

“I did not leave UTM; I was chased out. I only stepped aside to sort out a few things. People say I left, but the truth is I was removed,” said Usi, leader for Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu.

He emphasized he holds no grudges: “There is no one, even in UTM, that I wish bad things upon. I have no political enemies.”

Dr. Usi served as the party’s Vice President during the leadership of the late Saulos Klaus Chilima.

After Chilima’s tragic death in June last year, Usi was promoted to UTM party president, a position he held briefly before being ousted in December.

UTM leadership accused him of attempting to divide the party and for allegedly supporting the leadership of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

As the political saga continues, all eyes are on Usi to clarify his position, and on UTM to confirm whether reconciliation is truly on the horizon—or just political theater.