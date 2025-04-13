DPP Says Chakwera, MCP to face wrath of Malawians on Sep 16

The General Secretary of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Peter Mukhitho, has warned that President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will face the anger of Malawians during the upcoming elections on September 16, 2025.

Speaking at a rally held at Mazengela Primary School in Lilongwe, Mukhitho emphasized that the upcoming elections would serve as a judgment on the government’s performance over the past five years.

He asserted that Malawians would vote for a change, driven by the widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of key issues facing the country.

“On September 16, the Malawian people will make their voices heard,” Mukhitho declared.

According to Mukhito: “This election is a verdict on how this government has governed over the past five years. We believe the people are ready for change.”

The rally also saw strong criticism from senior DPP official, Mary Navicha, who highlighted the rising cost of living in Malawi, particularly the skyrocketing price of basic commodities such as sugar.

“I’ve been to many shops, and I couldn’t find sugar at K800. The situation is hard, and Malawians are suffering. We are living in poverty,” Navicha lamented.

She added: “This country needs a leader who can handle their duties effectively, not one who is indifferent to the struggles of the people.”

Navicha also mentioned that Malawians were losing faith in the current leadership, referencing comments made by some individuals who claim that the current administration is not offering real solutions to the problems facing the nation.

The DPP’s rally in Lilongwe has become a platform for members of the opposition to voice their frustrations with the current government, setting the stage for a heated election in September 16.