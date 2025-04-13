Chimwendo says Chakwera initiatives empowering farmers

The ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda says government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has put unprecedented focus on agriculture and irrigation with an aim to improve productivity, safeguard farmers and augment their incomes and improve their overall well-being have been taken.

He was speaking at a rally he and other high ranking members of the party conducted in Ntchisi South constituency of Ulemu Chilapondwa.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said government has set a goal of doubling farm income this year and beyond and is working with multi- modal focus towards achieving the same; from seeds to soil chemistry to markets, the focus has been on reforms across the agricultural cycle.

“To begin with, there is the record budgetary allocation for agriculture and irrigation to carter the welfare of the farmers compared to previous governments to make sure that our farmers reap good yields from their sweat.

“President Chakwera has put accelerated efforts to expand food production, lower the prices of food commodities, eliminate food import dependency and support local farmers to the country and export more such as tobacco which is currently fetching good prices at auction floors,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture while promising to send more relief food to the hungery families.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for the area Ulemu Chilapondwa hailed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for making deliberate policies that are aimed at improving the lives of poor Malawians from the villages through CDF and NEEF loans.

The rally was attended by several high ranking members of the party including Zebron Chilondola, several Members of Parliament, traditional leaders among others.