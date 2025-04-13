Chakwera to turn Malawi into “Canaan” — Mpinganjira declares at Njamba Rally

Former cabinet minister Brown Mpinganjira has made a bold statement that President Lazarus Chakwera is on track to transform Malawi into a nation like “Canaan” through continued development across the country.

Speaking at a mega rally held at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, Mpinganjira praised Chakwera for his commitment to serving all Malawians selflessly.

“Chakwera is the only president who, when he leaves office in 2030, many Malawians will weep for him,” said Mpinganjira, attracting applause from the large crowd.

He added that Chakwera is a calm and focused leader who has the nation’s best interests at heart.

The rally, organized by the Minister of Trade, Vitumbiko Mumba, attracted thousands of supporters, party leaders, traditional chiefs, and political figures.

Former Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje also took the stage, urging Malawians to re-elect Chakwera, describing him as a humble leader who doesn’t retaliate against criticism.

“Opposition has no place in government,” she declared, while the crowd erupted into songs mocking the opposition with chants of “Neba, neba mutu sikugwira!”

Meanwhile, MCP’s Florence Kanyoni pleaded with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters not to pressure former President Peter Mutharika into running again, citing his advanced age.

Kanyoni also called for unity within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), commending Mumba’s hard work in supporting President Chakwera’s vision.

MCP Southern Region Chairperson Peter Simbi echoed her sentiments, urging the youth to rally behind Mumba and contribute to national development.

On the other hand, UTM’s youth leader Penjani Kalua, also known as Fredokiss, reminded people that UTM remains strong despite the passing of its leader, Saulos Chilima.

Party spokesperson Felix Njawala criticized the MCP, accusing it of maintaining a regime reminiscent of the past and hiding behind state security forces to intimidate the public.

The Njamba rally was marked by a sea of red as supporters filled the park, all eyes and ears on what could be a defining moment in Malawi’s political journey towards 2025.