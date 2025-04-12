MCP unshaken by opposition alliances

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has declared that it remains unfazed by any alliances that opposition parties may form ahead of the highly anticipated September elections.

Speaking to local media, party spokesperson Jessie Kabwila emphasized that MCP is confident in its strength and leadership, stating that alliances formed merely to unseat President Lazarus Chakwera lack genuine purpose and pose no real threat.

“These alliances could just be political traps—aimed at removing president Lazarus Chakwera from power without offering the Malawian people a clear alternative,” Kabwila said.

She added that while MCP maintains an open-door policy to any parties interested in forming a coalition, such collaboration must be under the leadership of President Chakwera.

“MCP is not afraid of any opposition alliances. We are focused, prepared, and ready to face the elections with our agenda for national development,” Kabwila concluded.