“Malawians Know Why I’m Rich” – Prophet Bushiri Defends Himself Against Ndlozi

A political storm has erupted between controversial Malawian preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and South African politician Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after comments made by Ndlozi during a public lecture in Malawi.

Ndlozi, who was the guest of honour at the event and is known for his outspoken political activism, raised questions about the source of wealth among African elites.

“We need to start asking rich people in our countries why they are rich and how they got rich,” said Ndlozi.

He continued, “We have people like Bill Gates — we know why they are rich. But when you come here to Malawi, there are a lot of people that are rich and they cannot tell you why they are rich.”

Ndlozi did not mince words as he referred directly to Bushiri, stating, “We also have prophets who are very rich. For example, here in Malawi, we have a certain person who is wanted in South Africa. You need to ask that person why he is rich and how he got so much wealth.

” Please, Hon. Minister, I want to pass by the house of this prophet and tell him that there are questions that he needs to answer in South Africa.”

The remarks triggered a fiery response from Prophet Bushiri, who took to Facebook to vent his frustration.

“I was astonished to hear that Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi attended a public lecture in Malawi and asked, ‘Why am I rich?’ Seriously, why? How did I even come into your public political lecture?” Bushiri wrote.

He accused Ndlozi of harboring xenophobic attitudes and attempting to drag his name through political mud.

“Can’t these jealous, poorly rated politicians like him with xenophobic tendencies leave me alone at once? Why so much hate against me? Your question about my wealth is nonsensical.”

In a scathing retort, Bushiri questioned Ndlozi’s own achievements and loyalty within South Africa’s political circles.

“Is this the reason you betrayed your brother, Julius Malema? Next time, focus on politics,” he said.

Bushiri went on to defend his source of wealth, asserting that he contributes to the Malawian economy through job creation and charity work.

“Malawians know why I’m rich—I help the poor and create jobs. This past year alone, I created over 5,000 jobs at my farms and the Goshen City project. And what about you in South Africa?” he challenged.

The war of words has ignited a debate on wealth transparency, cross-border political tensions, and the influence of religious figures in African societies.

While some applaud Ndlozi’s boldness in calling for accountability, others view his comments as an unwarranted attack on a national figure.

As the drama unfolds, one thing remains clear — the friction between prophets and politicians is far from over.