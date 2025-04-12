LETTER FROM ONJEZANI KENANI: Dear Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba,

Dear Hon. Vitumbiko Mumba,

Thank you sincerely for your boldness in stepping forward to articulate your political philosophy, which you have termed People Over Politics. In a country where many politicians offer themselves for leadership without a coherent ideology, opting instead to stitch together a string of empty promises in polished English while parading as agents of change, your effort stands out.

To be clear, People Over Politics is not an entirely new concept, though it remains relatively rare and lacks formal recognition as an academic political philosophy. In Canada, for example, the Nova Scotia Liberals adopted People Over Politics as their official campaign slogan during the 2021 provincial election, using it to contrast themselves with what they framed as the political maneuvering of their opponents. Similarly, in the Philippines in 2022, supporters of Leni Robredo invoked the phrase to frame her as a servant of the people in opposition to dynastic and transactional politics. Such instances remain few, but their existence does not diminish the sincerity of your own embrace of the phrase. At the very least, you stand for something, and we see you translating that stance into action through your impactful and demonstrable work as a cabinet minister.

Thank you also for the treat you gave the nation last night. You spent nearly 45 minutes unpacking the meaning of People Over Politics, raising essential questions: Why have we allowed politics to dominate every sphere of life? Why do politicians speak at every funeral, even when the deceased had no political links? Why must they always claim centre stage in our churches?

Your articulation was refreshing. Yet, I also felt there were missed opportunities. For instance, given the well-known accumulation of questionable wealth among some leaders in your own party, your deliberate avoidance of the topic of corruption was noticeable. It took your keynote speaker, Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, to raise the issue with the frankness it deserves. Without a clear, firm stance on corruption, the philosophy risks being reduced to hollow sloganeering.

Secondly, while your examples were numerous, the philosophical core of People Over Politics remains somewhat vague. What is your key point of departure from others who have made similar claims, only to use those slogans as a stepping stone to power, and then turn their backs on the very people they claimed to serve?

I say this not to diminish your effort, which I genuinely applaud, but to challenge you to sharpen your philosophy. Make it robust. Make it clear.

And thank you for bringing us Dr. Ndlozi. What a man. What an orator. He offered us a masterclass in African political thought, from Frantz Fanon and Achille Mbembe to Kwame Nkrumah, delivered with soaring eloquence that even silenced the most unruly audience I’ve ever seen. Oratory is a gift, but also a craft. I hope you picked up a few notes from his delivery, because, to be candid, yours lacked that same energy and inspiration. But no doubt you’ll grow into it.

Well done, son of the soil. We are proud of you. Keep going. Bring us more of these moments. You are creating space for meaningful national dialogue, and that alone is commendable. Nation-building is complex work, and it’s clear you’re giving it your all.

With brotherly love,

Onjezani Kenani