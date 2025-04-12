Lake Malawi kills 12 people in Likoma

A tragic boat accident on Lake Malawi has claimed the lives of 12 people near Likoma Island, with 11 bodies recovered so far.

The accident occurred when a canoe transporting passengers to board the Chilembwe vessel capsized near Jalo, close to the Likoma jetty construction site.

So far, 9 of the 11 recovered bodies have been transported to Nkhata Bay, where grieving relatives await to receive them for burial in their respective home districts.

According to Northern Region Police Spokesperson Inspector Maurice Chapola, the deceased include six women, four men, and a young girl.

The names of the victims are as follows:

Funny Nyondo (Chitipa)

Benjamin Mhango (Mchengautuba, Mzuzu)

Thomas Silumbo (Chitipa)

Grace Gondwe (Karonga)

Tamara Magret Chisi (Mwanyamula, Mzimba)

Destus Mnkhwemba (Mzimba)

Love Khonje (Nkhotakota)

Abel Mavuto (Nkhotakota)

Chimwemwe Happy Mgona/Ngoma (Blantyre)

Praise Mtaya (Likoma)

Daina Jacob, a young girl (Likoma)

Two of the deceased, who were residents of Likoma Island, are expected to be laid to rest locally on Sunday.

Inspector Chapola further stated that search operations are ongoing, as more passengers were believed to be aboard the overcrowded boat when it capsized.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting calls for improved safety measures on water transport and better monitoring of passenger capacity on local vessels.