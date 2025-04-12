Business Tycoon Leston Mulli Commends Malawians for Unity During Brother’s Burial

Prominent Malawian business magnate Leston Mulli has hailed the outpouring of support and unity shown by Malawians during the funeral of his late brother, Alex Mulli.

Speaking at the burial ceremony held at Nyezelera in Phalombe on Thursday, Mulli described the solidarity demonstrated by individuals and institutions as “overwhelming and deeply humbling.”

“The financial, material, spiritual, and moral support offered to our family during this trying time cannot go unnoticed,” he said, visibly moved by the presence of mourners from across the country.

The late Alex Mulli, born in 1972, passed away on 9 April. His burial drew a notable crowd of dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Michael Usi, religious leader Apostle Clifford Kawinga, economist Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, veteran politicians Brown Mpinganjira and Joseph Mwanamvekha, as well as Paramount Chief Kaduya.

The Mulli family, well known for their business ventures under the MBL Holdings umbrella, expressed profound gratitude for what they called a “spirit of oneness” shown throughout the bereavement period.

The event served not only as a farewell to Alex but also as a moment of national unity, with tributes pouring in from across the political, religious, and traditional leadership spectrum.