AGRA and FANRPAN Launch Agriculture Youth Fellowship Competition



In a bold move to shake up food systems policy across Eastern and Southern Africa, AGRA and FANRPAN have launched a dynamic Youth Fellowship Competition that seeks to place young people at the heart of agricultural transformation. The call is now open for young leaders aged 18 to 35 who are driving change in agriculture, food systems, or policy advocacy.



At a time when youth make up the largest demographic in Africa but remain largely excluded from key decision-making tables, this fellowship offers a rare and powerful opportunity for Malawian youth to raise their voices and influence the future of food systems.



Despite their energy, creativity, and digital savvy, young people in the region have long faced structural barriers to participating in policy processes. The result? Agriculture and food systems policies that often miss the mark for an entire generation. Now, AGRA’s Youth Employment for Food and Agriculture (YEFFA) initiative, in partnership with the Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network (FANRPAN), is changing that narrative.



According to a press release, the fellowship will provide a platform for innovative youth voices to shape regional and continental policy, in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Kampala CAADP Declaration on resilient agrifood systems.

Selected fellows will undergo intensive professional training designed to sharpen their skills in advocacy, policy engagement, and communication. They will be mentored by seasoned experts working in agriculture and policy spaces, offering them rare insight into the real mechanics of decision-making and influence.



To be considered, applicants must submit a compelling proposal outlining an initiative or personal experience related to youth engagement in food systems policy. The proposal should clearly describe the initiative, its impact on or potential to influence policy, and how it could be scaled or replicated across the region. Applicants are also encouraged to outline a social media strategy that could support advocacy for their initiative, including content ideas, target platforms, and potential hashtags.



An expert panel will assess the submissions based on the uniqueness of the approach, the extent to which it has influenced policy or shows potential to do so, its sustainability and practicality, and the strength of the advocacy strategy. Once selected, fellows will enter a structured mentorship programme where they will receive training on navigating policy processes, effective communication, and stakeholder engagement. Each fellow will be paired with an experienced policy actor for personalised guidance, and will gain access to essential resources to further refine and implement their ideas.



They will then be given the chance to present their initiatives at national and regional forums, engage directly with policymakers, and take their campaigns to broader digital audiences. Participation will also grant them access to a growing community of youth leaders in agriculture working across the region.



Why Malawi’s Youth Should Apply



With over 70 percent of Malawians under the age of 35, the country is brimming with potential. Whether it’s agritech startups in Mzuzu, youth cooperatives in Ntcheu, or climate-smart farming initiatives in Chikwawa—this is a chance for Malawi’s young changemakers to get their efforts recognised and amplified on a regional stage.



“This fellowship is more than a competition; it’s a movement,” said Rachel Mkandawire, Programme Coordinator at FANRPAN. “We are looking for bold, committed young people who are not just dreaming of a better food system—but actively building it.”



How to Apply

The fellowship is open to youth aged between 18 and 35, residing in Eastern or Southern Africa, who are actively working in agriculture, food systems, or policy advocacy. Applicants must also have a project or experience related to youth participation in food systems and show a clear commitment to advocacy and knowledge sharing.



Applications should include a completed application form and a proposal of no more than 2,000 words. Supporting documents and references are welcome but optional. The deadline for submissions is 8 May 2025. Application forms and further details are available via the official Youth Fellowship Application Form and at www.fanrpan.org. Enquiries can be directed to Rachel Mkandawire at programmes@fanrpan.org.