Media messages to help farmers improve tobacco market value

Chauwa: some tobacco products showcased were mixing grades

By Martha Chikoti

The Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) has called upon the media fraternity to play a crucial role in educating farmers about the tobacco value chain.

This call comes after the network observed mixed results in the quality of tobacco presented at a recent auction.

MNT President Alfred Chauwa noted that while some products showcased high quality, several farmers were mixing grades, resulting in batches being classified as watery.

“This inconsistency in quality has raised concerns among buyers, who expressed their displeasure with the grading standards on the first day of trading.” he explained

Chauwa emphasized that it is essential to empower farmers to make informed decisions through continued information dissemination, ultimately leading to a successful season for everyone.

He went on to say that as a network committed to the prosperity of tobacco farmers, MNT advocates for adherence to established quality standards and guidelines.

Chauwa highlighted that improving quality is crucial to achieving the highest possible market value and increasing profitability for all farmers involved.

“By working together to uphold quality, we can maximize the potential of our tobacco industry. The network believes that the media can play a vital role in promoting best practices and educating farmers about the importance of quality standards.” added Chauwa

Chauwa encouraged farmers to take pride in their produce and strive for excellence in every aspect of tobacco production, from planting to curing and grading, saying by doing so, farmers can increase their chances of getting better prices for their produce.

The launch of the tobacco marketing season, which took place on April 9, 2025, in Kanengo, Lilongwe, highlighted some challenges that the network feels compelled to address.

President Lazarus Chakwera officially launched the season, which brought excitement and opportunity, but also underscored the need for improvement.