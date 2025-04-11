Malawi Parliament adjourns Sine Die after 8-Week Meeting In 51st Session

Parliament has adjourned sine die after an 8-week meeting in the 51st Session, which started on 14th February, 2025. Here are the key highlights.

Key Events

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera officially opened the 51st Session of Parliament and the 2025/2026 Budget Meeting on 14 February, 2025.

On 18 February 2025, Parliament unanimously approved the appointment of Hon. Ackson Kalaile Banda, Member of Parliament for Mzimba South East, to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

On 26 February 2024, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera appeared before Parliament, where he responded to questions from Members of Parliament on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that he delivered in the House on 14 February 2025. The President tackled four pre-submitted questions, followed by supplementary questions.



Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Hon. Simplex Chithyola Banda presented to Parliament the 2025/2026 Budget on 28 February 2025, pegged at K8.05 trillion.



Parliament passed the K8.08 trillion 2025/2026 National Budget on 26 March 2025 to fund essential goods and services from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Notable Bills Passed

Bill No. 13 of 2025: Appropriation: Appropriates K8.08 trillion for the upcoming financial year.

Bill No. 14 of 2025: Supplementary Appropriation (2024/2025): Allows an additional K500.66 billion for the current financial year.



Bill No. 12 of 2025: Value Added Tax (Amendment): Exempts bread from value-added tax.



Bill No. 11 of 2025: Taxation (Amendment): Standardizes corporate tax rates and increases withholding tax on betting and gambling winnings.



Bill No. 1 of 2025: Companies, Registrations, and Intellectual Properties Centre: Enhances the country’s intellectual property framework.



Bill No. 2 of 2025: Copyright (Amendment): Amends the Copyright Act.



Bill No. 10 of 2025: International Development Association (Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation in Malawi [Ascent Malawi) Project Using Multiphase Programmatic Approach Programme (Authorisation and Ratification): Authorizes the Ascent Malawi Project.

Bill No. 15 of 2025: OPEC Fund for International Construction and Rehabilitation of Mangochi-Makanjira Road Project (Loan Authorisation): Authorizes a K35 billion loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development.



Bill No. 3 of 2025: Marriage, Divorce and Family Relations (Amendment): Designates the Director of National Registration Bureau as the Registrar of Marriages.



Bill No. 8 of 2025: Prisons: Repeals the outdated Prisons Act of 1956.



Bill No. 9 of 2025: Penal Code (Amendment): Introduces house detention as a form of punishment.



Bill No. 22 of 2025: Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (Construction and Rehabilitation of Mangochi-Makanjira Road Project) Loan

(Authorization): Authorizes a K16.8 billion loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.



Bill No. 19 of 2025: Foreign Exchange: Repeals the outdated Exchange Control Act of 1984 and introduces a new Foreign Exchange Act.



Bill No. 20 of 2025: Tourism Industry: Establishes a legal framework for the development of a robust and sustainable tourism sector.



Bill No. 18 of 2025: Construction Industry: Repeals the National Construction Industry Act and introduces new legislation to tackle challenges facing Malawi’s construction sector.



Bill No. 16 of 2025: Sugarcane Industry: Establishes a comprehensive legal framework for the promotion and regulation of sugarcane cultivation for industrial purposes.



Bill No. 17 of 2025: Mental Health: Replaces the outdated Mental Treatment Act of 1948.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly will be dissolved on 23rd July 2025.