Lifeline ANPPCAN Malawi Urges President Chakwera to Assent to Progressive Mental Health Bill

Lifeline ANPPCAN Malawi, a key player in mental health advocacy, has welcomed with excitement the passing of Bill No. 17 of 2025 – the Mental Health Bill – and is now calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to assent to the bill without delay.

The Mental Health Bill, which replaces the colonial-era Mental Treatment Act of 1948, introduces a transformative, human rights-based approach to mental health care in Malawi.

It enshrines the rights of individuals with mental health conditions, including the right to legal recognition, employment, fair treatment, informed consent, and access to quality mental health services.

In an exclusive interview, Henderson Mhango, Country Deputy Director of Lifeline ANPPCAN Malawi, described the development as a “milestone.”

“We have received the news with excitement. We, together with other stakeholders, have been pushing for the decriminalization of suicide attempts and the passing of the mental health bill. It’s a significant achievement,” said Mhango.

He emphasized that the bill incorporates all the key elements mental health advocates had long fought for, especially the removal of punitive laws against suicide attempts.

“One of the biggest components is the decriminalization of suicide attempts, which were previously treated as criminal offenses. These laws were not effective – they were punitive and ignored the mental health struggles behind such acts,” Mhango explained.

Mhango expressed hope that President Chakwera will assent to the bill, highlighting the urgent need for reform in the face of Malawi’s rising suicide cases.

“It is our hope that the President will sign the bill into law, considering the current alarming status of suicide in the country. This legislation is long overdue,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Mhango said the passing of the bill is only the beginning. He called for continued awareness campaigns and investments in mental health infrastructure and services.

“Passing the bill is one step. Now we must raise awareness so that people understand mental health better and can access services and information affordably,” he added.

Lifeline ANPPCAN Malawi, a member of Lifeline International, has been at the forefront of efforts to change perceptions and policies around mental health.

The organization has conducted research revealing that laws criminalizing suicide attempts were ineffective and infringed on human rights.

“As our research confirmed, criminalizing individuals who attempt suicide does more harm than good. These are people in distress who need support, not punishment,” said Mhango.

With the new bill setting the stage for a more compassionate and effective mental health framework, Lifeline ANPPCAN Malawi is hopeful that Malawi is entering a new era of mental health care that prioritizes dignity, support, and access for all.