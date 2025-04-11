Chakwera pledges unwavering commitment towards promoting peace and unity across Malawi

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, has pledged his unwavering commitment to promoting peace and unity across the nation.

The President made this pledge on Wednesday during a meeting with the National Peace and Unity Commission at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the meeting, Chairperson of the National Peace and Unity Commission Mary Nkosi expressed satisfaction with the discussions, highlighting that the President had reassured them of his ongoing efforts to foster peace, especially with the upcoming elections in the country.

She further shared that the Commission’s plans to extend their outreach to traditional leaders, such as chiefs, to continue promoting the message of peace.

Presidential Chief Advisor on Public Policy and Governance Samson Limbani, reaffirmed that the President is committed to promoting peaceful coexistence among Malawians of different political backgrounds.

“The Head of State has rededicated himself to condemning extremism and actions that seek to disrupt peace. He will continue to encourage unity and peaceful dialogue, particularly in these politically charged times,” Limbani said.

This statement comes in response to recent calls by some political leaders that have raised concerns over the potential for incitement to violence at political rallies.