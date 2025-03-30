Expired Chibuku beer floods market

Chibuku Products Limited is facing backlash from customers in Nsanje over claims that it has been supplying expired Chibuku beer.

One of the affected customers, Patricia Ross, who operates at Nsanje Boma, alleges that expired Chibuku products have been circulating in the district for some time.

“For example, I have Chibuku beer in stock that was manufactured on March 20, 2025. It is supposed to be consumed within three days of production,” she said.

“However, I still have the beer because customers check the expiry dates before purchasing. They refuse to buy expired products due to health concerns, which is seriously hurting my business.”

When contacted for a response, Chibuku Products Limited’s Marketing and Corporate Services Manager, Henry Mbweza, declined to comment, stating that complaints should have been lodged through the supplier.