Sunday, March 30, 2025
DPP in talks with major parties on possible electoral alliance-Says SG Mukhito

The Democratic Progressive Party DPP has disclosed that it is discussing with major political parties on a possible electoral alliance ahead of the September 16 elections.

DPP General Secretary, Peter Mukhito, reveals that the party is in talks with the UTM party, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), UDF and People’s Party (PP) on the deal.

He said the parties target to liberate Malawians from the current socio-economic challenges.

Mukhito said this at Chatoloma Primary School ground in Kasungu during a political rally, where DPP spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba criticized the current MCP leadership for the current challenges rocking Malawi.

