Chimwendo outlines govt policies in Chikwawa, as Chomanika officially joins MCP

The Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP Richard Chimwendo Banda has reiterated that availability of good road network is instrumental to achieving food security, ending poverty, improving security enhancing economic growth and job creation.

He was speaking on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Chikwawa Secondary School ground.

According to Chimwendo, the infrastructural development embarked upon by the present administration of Dr Lazarus Chakwera is premised on stimulating the economy and improving the lives of the citizenry.

“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is committed towards the construction and rehabilitation of major roads such as Sidik- Mia and Gwanda Chakwamba Highways with an aim to provide robust economic turnaround as well alleviating the sufferings of Malawians.

“Investment in infrastructure is central to the achievement of our development goals. Infrastructure is an enormous economic multiplier, providing dividends for an economy,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture.

ON HUNGER

Chimwendo said high food prices have contributed the most to inflation which is now at 33%.

Flooding and drought in the country have continued to hit the agricultural sector, driving the up food prices beyond the reach of many families.

“But here is the good news, is that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has embarked on national wide relief maize distribution to alleviate the suffering. And on this note, I would like to warn all traditional leaders to never interfere with this exercise because once caught, the law enforcement officers will arrest you and go to jail,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of House in Parliament.

During the rally, Owen Chomanika who was the Member of Parliament for DPP but serving in President Lazarus Chakwera’s government as Minister of Environment Affairs, has today defected to the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP.

Several MCP senior members including Abida Mia, Joyce Chitsulo, Baba Steven Malondera, Moses Nkukuyu, among others attending the function.