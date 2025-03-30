Chakwera has crucified Malawians over his Poor Economic Policies – SG Mukhito Dares

The Secretary General of the main opposition party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Peter Mukhito, says hundreds of people gathered at Chatoloma in Kasungu district to protest against the government’s failures to tackle corruption, economic mismanagement, skyrocketing prices of basic necessities, nepotism, and tribalism. He stated that this is a clear sign that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government has failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

In his speech, Mukhito said President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has miserably failed to fulfill his many promises and needs to be removed from office.

“Since Chakwera became president, inflation has soared, and economic growth has shrunk. The rising cost of living has had a devastating effect on many in a country where 90% of the population lives below the poverty line.

“The issues concerning the economy are not something to be politicized. We see prices of basic commodities, including our staple food, skyrocketing. People can barely afford to eat. These are not political matters but humanitarian concerns. Yet, this government has prioritized politics over the welfare of poor Malawians, who are going to bed on empty stomachs,” said Mukhito.

He has since urged voters to elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as their redeemer, highlighting Mutharika’s decision to come out of retirement for the sake of saving Malawians.

Mukhito likened Chakwera to Jonah, who attempted to flee from God’s mission, thereby triggering storms on the lake, with a ship nearly sinking due to his sins.

Several high-ranking DPP members attended the rally, including the party’s firebrand Shadrick Namalomba, multiple Members of Parliament, and National Governing Council members, among others.