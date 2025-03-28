Musician Dseven says ‘Chikangawa9’ song reception touching

Chikangawa9, an afro-jazz single that recounts events surrounding the death of former vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others in a plane crash in Chikangawa last year, continues to receive massive listenership for its creative rigour and style.

Although recounting a sad story, the man behind the hit, Dseven, born Charles Katapila, said Chikangawa9 is still a darling to many on such platforms as Spotify, Bloomplay and YouTube, among others.

“The song was released in January and it has indeed appealed to Malawians living both in and outside the country. I am talking of thousands of people who download or simply play on various platforms,” said Katapila who works in Cape Town, South Africa as a sales representative.

The song can be played or downloaded via the link https://baobabmusik.lnk.to/Chikangawa9

He recalled that immediately the song was released it proved difficult for some media houses to accept, play or publish it.

“Many had preconceived ideas that I was after government and bent on condemning some for what had happened. But that was not the case.

“It is simply a song that I composed after being touched by what had happened. In the song I put it that the tragedy will never be forgotten as far as our history pages are concerned,” said Katapila, adding that after listening to the song many are able to appreciate its message clearly.

Chikangawa9 is not a first for Katapila for he has, before, worked on music which is composed to reflect the day-to-day happenings in societies.

“My songs have a varied range of themes,” he explains, “ranging from love through hope to the need of diligence in life.”

In fact, according to him, “life never rewards those who simply sit idle and complain. We need to stand up and do something.”

“All my music has a strong influence from Alelluya Band of Balaka where I was born and grew up. The Banda brothers of Lucius and Paul plus Charles Nsaku have impacted greatly on my music. They let me get more and more impassioned with music. I got closer to music,” he recalls.

The influence is what inspired the release of his single Moyenda (2006) and his twelve-packed debut album New Day (2014).

“Chikangawa9 is a song that much as it reflects my personal thoughts on that tragedy, is one that every Malawian would want to listen as a way of celebrating the lives that we lost,” he said.