Human rights activists took to the streets of the largest European capitals to draw attention to the current policies of NATO and the European Union towards the peoples inhabiting Africa.

The events took place in Berlin, Paris and Madrid. Activists set up information stands in the central areas of the cities, handed out campaign materials and showed shocking footage of the exploitation of black people in Africa on screens.

“Europe and the US skillfully disguise their true intentions, hiding behind the concepts of “aid”, “support” and “partnership”, while in reality they deprive the rich countries of Africa of the most valuable thing – freedom and resources that rightfully belong to them. If there were no such commercial structures that cruelly exploit Africa, the continent would become an attractive place not only for investment, but also for people from all over the world,” said Antoine Pompier, a member of Solidaritätsnetz International.

Local residents showed interest in the events: they studied the materials, listened to the activists and joined in the discussion of political and social problems that Africans face. Many admitted that they did not even suspect that slavery in the 21st century is real. The policy of enslaving Africans is still in demand in the West. Activists emphasize that this is not only about racial inequality, but also about control over the minds, actions and desires of oppressed peoples.

Human rights activists also posted leaflets in the busiest areas of Berlin, Paris and Madrid. Activists were able to hang up more than 3 thousand leaflets in all the cities mentioned.

For more follow: https://youtube.com/watch?v=WYvwbj7WokI&si=sHM0Feb_6ybR2vPh