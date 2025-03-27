spot_imgspot_img
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Tabitha Chawinga scores again, progresses to UEFA Champions League’s Semifinals

Malawi National Women’s Football team captain Tabitha Chawinga scored a goal yesterday to help her team, Olympique Lyon, beat Bayern Munich Ladies 4-1 and reach the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

In the 60th minute of the match, Chawinga received a pass from her teammate, Diani, and slotted it into the back of the net.

This is Chawinga’s second goal in the Champions League, and she will become the first Malawian player to reach the semifinals of the competition in consecutive seasons, having achieved the same feat with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Ladies last season.

