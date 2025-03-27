Parliament Summons Police Chief

The Defence and Security Committee of Parliament has summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Police Merlyne Yolamu over political violence and security concerns in the country.

The committee’s chairperson Salim Bagus told the media on Thursday that the summon follows general outcry that there is security lapses in the country.

“We have asked the Inspector General to appear before the committee because we want to ask her what is actually happening that is leading to growing insecurity in the country,” Bagus said.

There has been cases of political violence where some men linked to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hacked peaceful peaceful demonstrators at the National Memorial Tower in Lilongwe.