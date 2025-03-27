spot_imgspot_img
Thursday, March 27, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatestParliament Summons Police Chief
LatestNational

Parliament Summons Police Chief

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Defence and Security Committee of Parliament has summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Police Merlyne Yolamu over political violence and security concerns in the country.

The committee’s chairperson Salim Bagus told the media on Thursday that the summon follows general outcry that there is security lapses in the country.

“We have asked the Inspector General to appear before the committee because we want to ask her what is actually happening that is leading to growing insecurity in the country,” Bagus said.

There has been cases of political violence where some men linked to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hacked peaceful peaceful demonstrators at the National Memorial Tower in Lilongwe.

Previous article
All Set for Bingu’s Annual Memorial
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc