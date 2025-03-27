NBM plc takes financial management lessons to 10 secondary schools

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has emphasized the importance of exposing students to financial education to help them make informed financial decisions from an early age.

NBM Top Mandala Service Center Manager Wyson Kayira spoke on Friday at Chikuli Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Blantyre, where the Bank concluded this year’s Global Money Week, an annual event led by the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM).

Kayira reiterated the Bank’s commitment to equipping young people with financial knowledge to promote financial inclusion and foster long-term banking relationships.

“This year’s campaign introduced students to pivotal financial topics, including digital finance, digital fraud, saving, personal finance management and investing while informing them about various banking products to help them make informed financial choices. This initiative helps students understand money management and prepares them for real-world financial decisions, reducing dependency and enhancing financial resilience.”

“Financial literacy drives awareness and use of banking products, leading to lasting banking relationships. It strengthens the Bank’s reputation as a responsible corporate entity and supports national financial inclusion efforts,” explained Kayira.

BAM Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula stressed the significance of financial literacy among students, noting that the campaign provides them with practical knowledge and essential life skills.

“This program bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world financial management. Over the years, we have seen a notable impact on students’ understanding of savings, investments, and responsible spending,” said Nkungula.

Chikuli CDSS Student Council president Richard Elson expressed gratitude to NBM plc and the BAM for bringing the financial literacy campaign to their school.

“This campaign has taught us that financial literacy is not just about managing money but securing our future. With the knowledge we have gained today, we are better equipped to make informed financial decisions that will positively shape our lives,” said Elson.

NBM plc conducted financial literacy lessons in nine other secondary schools across the country namely Zingwangwa Secondary School in Blantyre, Makande CDSS in Chikwawa, Mwanza Secondary School, Dowa Secondary School, Likuni Girls Secondary School, Ntchisi Secondary School, Chaminade Secondary School in Karonga, Mzuzu Government Secondary School, and Tukombo CDSS in Nkhata Bay.

The Bank also took the campaign, which started on March 17 to 21, under the theme ‘Think before you follow: wise money today, to the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo.