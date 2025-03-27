Mighty DPP Shadow MP Chimwala Launches Driving School to Empower Youth, Women

Well-known Machinjiri businessman and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow MP for South Lunzu Constituency, Alex Chimwala, has launched a driving school aimed at empowering youths and women in the township.

Chimwala stated that the school will offer driving lessons at a subsidized rate, with fees covering instructor allowances and vehicle maintenance. While free lessons were considered, he emphasized the importance of sustainability.

In addition to the driving school, Chimwala has donated an ambulance to the constituency to assist residents in accessing medical care.

Dismissing claims that this initiative is a campaign tool, Chimwala assured that the school is open to all, regardless of political affiliation, and will continue operating beyond the September 16, 2025, elections.

Over 5,000 youths and women are expected to benefit from the program, which started on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Chimwala has been actively supporting community projects in Machinjiri, including sports sponsorships, bridge construction, and sanitation improvement.