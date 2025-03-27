Malawi Makes Strides in WASH Sector

Chisi – but more needs to be done

By Martha Chikoti

A recent study by WaterAid has commended the Malawi government for its efforts in improving access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

However, the study also highlights the need for increased efforts to achieve universal access to WASH services.

According Head of Policy and Communications at WaterAid Chandiwira Chisi, the government has made significant progress in improving WASH services, but more needs to be done.

“Despite the efforts, there is still a need to step up more efforts to achieve universal access to WASH services,” Chisi emphasized.

Institute for Policy Research and Social Empowerment, Joseph Nthombozi noted that there is a need for efficient and sustainable alternatives in the WASH sector.

“Issues to do with WASH need more sustainable and long-lasting solutions,” Thombozi said.

He added that investing in WASH activities can help prevent cases of cholera and other water-borne diseases.

The study found that Malawi has made progress in improving access to WASH services, particularly in rural areas.

However, the study also noted that there are still significant challenges to overcome, including limited access to financing and inadequate infrastructure.

WaterAid has been working in Malawi since 1999 to improve access to WASH services. The organization has implemented various projects, including the construction of boreholes, water kiosks, and sanitation infrastructure.