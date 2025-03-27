Madras’ Passport to come with strong and improved security features

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship has assured Malawians that production of passport with the new company will come with strong and improved security features.

The assurance has been made as government, through the department, has awarded a five-year contract to Madras Security Printers at a cost of 52 billion kwacha.

In an interview with MIJ Online, Wellington Chiponde, spokesperson for the department, said the new passport system has standards aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organization under the United Nations.

Chiponde also added that the new passport system includes online payment, as well as a mobile kit whereby citizens will have a chance to have their pictures taken for passports in their respective communities.

“To reduce congestion at our regional department offices, passport applicants will now pay for the service through online system,” he said.