Embrace Concept of Hard Working, Chakwera Tells Youth

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged the youth to embrace the concept of working hard and enhancing skills development for economic transformation in the country.

Speaking during the official opening of 2025 Teveta Conference in Lilongwe, Chakwera said the provision for Vocational skills development could assist in promoting income generating activites, for the youth in the country to be self reliant through various technical skills.

He also noted that by empowering the youth and promoting skills development, the country could benefit through job creation and economic growth.

The Malawi leader further commended Tevet Malawi, for equipping young people to bring about sustainable change within themselves, through skills development.

Minister of Labour Peter Dimba praised President Chakwera for improving technical vocational educational standards in the country, citing the construction of new infrastructures in several Technical Colleges across the country which has resulted in the increament of enrollment of students from 2500 to 7000.

Tevet Board Chairperson Pyoka Tembo, said technical and vocational skills development is key to achieving the Malawi 2063 Vision.

Tembo added that the conference will among others, provide a platform for delegates to share best practices, by highlighting successful Tevet initiatives from Malawi and other countries to inspire innovation and improvement.

He further added that the platform will also deepen stakeholders collaboration in skills development and productivity improvement by encouraging partnerships among stakeholders to enhance knowledge sharing resource mobilisation, infrastructure development, curriculum improvement and training delivery in Tevet.