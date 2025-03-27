All Set for Bingu’s Annual Memorial

All is set for the annual memorial service for the former President Bingu wa Mutharika on April 5, 2025 at his Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum, Ndata farm in Thyolo.

A family member, Arthur Masamba, said preparations are underway to maintain the mood of the previous events as there will be no special changes.

Mutharika died in office on April 5 2012. Since then, his family has been leading in organising the event annually.

There has been calls for the government to co-organize the event since the former president was a national figure.