Airtel Commits to Continued Sponsorship of Top 8 Tournament

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to continue sponsoring the Airtel Top 8 football competition.

Dutt made the announcement in Blantyre during the Airtel Top 8 Zamadolo Awards ceremony, where outstanding players and sports journalists were recognized for their exceptional performance in last year’s edition.

Speaking at the event, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, assured Airtel that the association remains dedicated to ensuring transparency and accountability in managing the prestigious tournament.

Among the award winners, Nation Publications Limited (NPL) Sports Editor, Garry Chirwa, was named the Best Print Journalist of the Year for the fifth consecutive time—his sixth win in the competition’s seven seasons.

Tadala Manda of Mibawa Television was the only female awardee, winning the Best TV Journalist accolade, while Foster Mkwamba of MIJ FM and Romeo Umali of MBC took home the Best Radio Journalist and Best Online Journalist awards, respectively.

Times Group’s Emmanuel Simpokolwe was recognized as the Best Photojournalist.

In the players’ category, Yankho Singo of FCB Nyasa Bullets was named Player of the Tournament, while Chinsinsi Maonga of Silver Strikers claimed the Top Goalscorer Award.

Dutt emphasized that Airtel remains committed to the competition, which has become a major highlight on Malawi’s football calendar.

He expressed the company’s satisfaction with how the tournament has grown over the years, providing a platform for players and journalists to showcase their talent.

On his part, FAM President Haiya reiterated the association’s pledge to maintain integrity in the organization of the annual tournament, ensuring that it continues to develop and elevate football in the country.

The Airtel Top 8 remains one of Malawi’s most prestigious football competitions, attracting top teams and players from across the nation.