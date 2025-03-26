Mithi transferred to Lilongwe in the dead of night

Mzuzu-based social media influencer Julius Mithi, who was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, has been transferred to Lilongwe under the cover of darkness, Malawi Voice Online has learned.

Mithi was arrested following complaints from the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over a Facebook post alleging that over a million eligible voters had been deleted from government systems.

A source close to the matter confirmed to Nation Online that Mithi was taken from Mzuzu Police Station late at night by officers from police headquarters in Area 30.

“He was actually arrested by authorities from Headquarters [Area 30]. They are the ones who have picked him,” the source said.

Earlier, National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest, stating that Mithi is expected to be taken to court within 48 hours on charges of offensive communication under the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

Kalaya emphasized that Mithi’s post was false and could have incited public disorder.

“This is false [what he posted], and elections are an activity that is very emotive. Anything wrong about them can plunge the country into chaos,” said Kalaya.

The reasons behind the nighttime relocation remain unclear.