GSMA Board elects Gopal Vittal as the new Chairman

Gurugram (India), March 24, 2025: The Board of Directors of the GSMA elected Gopal Vittal – Vice Chairman & MD, Bharti Airtel, as its new Chairman, until the end of 2026. Gopal is currently the acting Chair of the GSMA board.

In his role as the Chairman, Gopal will oversee the strategic direction of the GSMA.

The members of this prestigious body include 1000 telecom companies from around the world, handset and device companies, software companies, equipment providers, internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors.

Gopal becomes the second Indian after Sunil Bharti Mittal to be elected as the Chairman of the GSMA Board.

The appointment also highlights the significant influence Airtel has in the global telecom industry, with both Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal having held key positions on the GSMA Board for years.

Taking on the role, Gopal Vittal said “I am honoured to be elected as the Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built.

The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that impacts positive change for all. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the Board to continue this important work ” Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, commented: “I have worked with Mr. Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Board.

His knowledge and experience makes him very well positioned to lead the Board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenues streams.”

Gopal has served on the GSMA Board in different capacities for over a decade including as Deputy Chair for the last three years. Most recently, he was also appointed the Acting Chair of the GSMA board in early 2025 and has now been formally elected as the Chair of the GSMA board.

Gopal will serve as the Chair of the Board until the end of 2026.

The GSMA Board will announce the election of a new Deputy Chair in due course. Gopal Vittal is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel and is also a Board member of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa PLC and Indus Towers.

Prior to this, he was the Managing Director & CEO for Airtel for 12 years.