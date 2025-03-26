spot_imgspot_img
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Chisale Case Adjourned to May

High Court Judge Violet Chipao has adjourned the case in which Norman Paulos Chisale is being accused of abusing former president Peter Mutharika’s taxpayer identification number (T-pin) to the first week of May.

Chipao adjourned the case after defense lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa failed to show up due to an illness. Hearing of the case is expected to resume from 6th May to 9th May 2025.

In the Criminal Case number 2 of 2022 Revenue Division, Chisale, is being accused alongside former chief of staff Peter Mukhito and former Malawi Revenue Authority deputy director general Roza Mbilizi.

