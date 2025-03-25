Pope’s Doctor: ‘We Considered Letting Him Die’

Rome, Italy – The medical team treating Pope Francis debated whether to end his treatment and let him die, according to his lead doctor, Professor Sergio Alfieri.

In an interview with CNN Corriere della Sera, Alfieri revealed that the most critical moment came on February 28, when the 88-year-old pontiff suffered a severe breathing crisis and inhaled his own vomit.

“We had to choose whether to stop and let him go or to fight with every possible drug and therapy—risking severe damage to other organs,” Alfieri stated.

Ultimately, the decision to continue treatment was made by Massimiliano Strappetti, the Pope’s personal nurse, who insisted: “Try everything, we won’t give up.”

After spending 38 days in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital—his longest hospitalization since becoming Pope—Francis was discharged on March 23.

He returned to Casa Santa Marta, where he will continue respiratory therapy and receive round-the-clock medical care, including oxygen therapy.

Despite his frail condition, Pope Francis has gradually resumed work, signing documents and continuing his weekly reflections, including calls for peace in conflict zones such as Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Sudan.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the Pope thanked followers for their prayers, writing: “You have continued to pray for me with patience and perseverance. I also pray for you.”