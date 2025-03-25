My wife has never worked in a pub, she is a student- Says Mr Jokes

Hello, Jokefans! I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my actions. Yesterday, I posted a video of my wife dancing, and I received mixed reactions based on different perspectives. I have taken your advice seriously, and I now realize that the video was not meant for social media. She was dancing for me, but out of excitement, I made the mistake of posting it. I thought people would respond with “Anthu, mukunjoyako ku banja,” but unfortunately, the outcome was different. Instead, I received a lot of criticism.

Because of your feedback, I have decided to take the video down. I always respect your views. However, I also want to address some false claims that have been circulating—some people have said that my wife once worked in a pub. That is completely untrue. She has never worked in any pub; she is a student.

Sometimes, in moments of excitement, we act without thinking. I truly appreciate you for sharing your honest opinions, as they have helped me learn from my mistake. I take full responsibility—no one is perfect.

Thank you so much for your time, support, and advice. ❤️