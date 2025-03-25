MLS Is An Advocate for Justice, Ethical Legal Practices, and Governance: AG Chakaka Nyirenda

The Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, has called for active participation in the upcoming Malawi Law Society (MLS) elective annual conference, which is set to take place this weekend in Mangochi District starting Friday.

The AG highlighted the critical role played by the MLS as one of the pillars of justice and governance in Malawi, emphasising its indispensable contribution to safeguarding the rule of law and fostering a fair and equitable society.

With the conference fast approaching, the AG underscored the significance of active engagement by MLS members in fulfilling the Society’s mandate.

“The Malawi Law Society is not merely a professional body; it is an advocate for justice, ethical legal practices, and governance in the country. Active participation by members ensures that the MLS fulfills its mandate effectively,” he said.

The AG further elaborated on the importance of member involvement, saying,

“The MLS thrives on the collective strength of its members. Participation in conferences and activities builds unity among legal practitioners, fostering a shared commitment to uphold justice and ethical standards.”

The AG noted that through active engagement, members have the opportunity to shape the legal landscape in Malawi. This includes contributing to discussions about legal reforms, improving professional standards, and addressing challenges within the judiciary.

“The elective annual conference provides members with an opportunity to select leaders who will represent their interests and uphold the Society’s mission. By actively participating, members ensure that leadership reflects the values and aspirations of the legal profession,” he said.

The AG extended his best wishes to all members contesting for various positions within the Society and urged them, upon election, to lead with professionalism and uphold integrity.