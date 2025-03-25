It Is Now Wise To Create Age Limit Law Close To Election: MLS

PresidentPatrick Mpaka, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) president feels it may not be a wise idea for a country to legislate presidential age capping ” when it is not far from general elections”.

He was speaking to The Daily Times on Tuesday on the proposal for an age limit bill.

Mpaka feels the timing itself “may be perceived to be rearranging the legal rules of thr game on political consideration.”

He said the age limit is a political and legal decision based on each country’s culture and law.

“Science cannot provide an accurate age limit for someone to lead a country, but science can show a picture of an ideal leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, progress on the proposal is not well known as an active Agape Khombe who wanted to petition Parliament on the matter has not appeared to the public since his self – staged abduction.