I Believe in Mutual Respect Among All, Including Legislators – Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Patricia Kainga Nangozo, has reaffirmed her commitment to mutual respect among all individuals, including those serving in public institutions such as Parliament.

Nangozo has dismissed media reports, particularly from some online publications, alleging that she made unpalatable and provocative remarks against Blantyre South East Legislator, Sameer Suleman.

The reports follow a minor misunderstanding after what was perceived as provocative and disrespectful remarks from Suleman towards the Deputy Minister.

The incident reportedly took place during a health break when Nangozo approached Suleman for a civil discussion on the matter.

However, she was met with a hostile response, which she described as both surprising and unfortunate. She noted that such breaks are typically used by members from both sides of the house to engage in discussions beyond chamber disagreements.

Nangozo has since emphasized the importance of maintaining mutual respect among all legislators, regardless of political differences, to effectively serve Malawians and drive social and economic progress.

Meanwhile, Suleman, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee, has previously been at the center of controversy due to his approach and conduct during parliamentary deliberations.