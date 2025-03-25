Fellow Malawians, Private Schools Are in Deep Pain-But Are We Listening to Their Cry?

Fellow Malawians, we are facing a crisis that threatens the very fabric of our education system, yet it seems to be going unnoticed by many. Our private schools, the institutions that have long been key partners in the fight for quality education, are in deep, silent pain—and their cries for help are going unheard. As the backbone of alternative education, many private schools are now on the brink of collapse, struggling under the weight of unsustainable costs and a shrinking student base.

From 2020 to 2025, the costs of living in this country have skyrocketed—everything from food to basic teaching materials has become prohibitively expensive. To put it simply, the same sugar that cost K750 in 2020 now costs K4000. For private schools, these increases are not mere numbers. They are the costs of feeding our children, paying our dedicated staff, and maintaining the very infrastructure that allows our kids to learn. How can private schools continue to provide a quality education when they can no longer afford the essentials? The reality is bleak: raising fees would mean pushing away the very families they seek to serve, but without those fee hikes, the schools themselves cannot survive.

But that’s not the only problem. Many private schools cater to students whose parents are employed in NGOs, particularly those relying on donor funding. With the recent pull-out of USAID from Malawi, as part of the policies of the previous U.S. administration, these parents are now struggling to keep their children in private schools. The loss of this financial base has caused a dramatic decline in student enrollment, further crippling the schools. Some have been forced to go without paying their teachers, while others are closing their doors quietly, unable to bear the financial weight any longer.

Fellow Malawians, is this the future we want for our education sector? These private schools are more than just businesses; they are crucial contributors to the educational landscape of our nation. They provide opportunities for children that might otherwise be unavailable, particularly for those from families who can’t afford the overcrowded and underfunded public schools. For some, private schools are the difference between having access to quality education and being left behind.

It’s time we ask ourselves: are we listening to the cry of these schools? We can no longer afford to ignore their plight. The government needs to step in and recognize the vital role that private schools play in complementing public education. They are not rivals; they are partners in the fight to educate our nation. Private schools have been carrying a heavy load for years, providing affordable, high-quality alternatives for many families. But now, they need our help.

We cannot stand by and watch as these institutions, which have contributed so much to educating our children, slowly disappear. The time has come for the government to engage with the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) and listen to their concerns. Together, we need to find solutions that will allow these schools to survive, to continue offering education that meets the needs of our students and supports the larger national goal of providing quality education for all.

This is a crisis that we cannot ignore. If we do not act now, we risk losing an entire sector that plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Malawi. Fellow Malawians, the private schools are crying out for help. Are we listening? If we are not, we will be complicit in the erosion of our children’s futures. Let us come together and support the institutions that have always been there for us and our children. The time for action is now.