Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Chakwera’s critic Julius Mithi arrested

Police in Mzuzu have arrested social media influencer and government critic Julius Mithi.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest but did not provide details on the charges or reasons behind it.

Mithi, known for his outspoken criticism of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, is currently being held at Mzuzu Police Station.

His supporters have already begun raising concerns over what they fear could be politically motivated charges.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding his detention. More updates to follow as the situation unfolds.

