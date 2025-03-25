spot_imgspot_img
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Alliance Will Be On MCP’s Terms: Kabwila

By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicist Jessie Kabwila says any alliance with her party, would be formed under the ruling party’s terms and conditions.

She was speaking recently after a political rally at Mchepa Primary School in Salima.

“We will win the upcoming elections, even if we go solo. However, if other parties wish to collaborate with us while accepting our conditions, we are open to an alliance,” she said.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera won the 2020 presidential election while representing Tonse Alliance which had nine political parties, including UTM of late vice president Saulos Chilima and Peoples Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda.

