NBS Bank plc appoints Simwaka as CEO

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed NBS Bank has appointed Temwani Simwaka as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective April 1 this year.

Simwaka has been the Deputy CEO since 2022 and has taken over the mantle from Kwanele Ngwenya whose contract has expired.

In a press statement signed by Company Secretary Marsha Machika, the Bank says Simwaka brings over 25 years of strategic executive leadership in the financial services industry.

“She has been key in the bank’s transformation journey, serving with distinction as Deputy Chief Executive officer. Notably, she led the successful migration of the bank’s core banking system, one of the most significant upgrades in recent years.”

“Mrs Simwaka has been instrumental in implementing strategic initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency and digital capabilities. She also led the successful establishment of the NBS Bank Forex Bureau, which achieved profitability in its first year, and drove strategic talent development and succession planning for the bank,” reads part of the statement.

Simwaka is a certified public accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy) degree and a diploma in business studies from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) formerly University of Malawi’s The Polytechnic.

She has also served in various boards and national institutions.

The Bank has also extended its appreciation to Ngwenya for his visionary leadership and immense contribution to NBS Bank’s transformation journey.