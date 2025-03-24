Commercial flights to resume at Karonga International Airport in 21 days

By George Mponda

Karonga, March 23, Mana: Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works, Baba Steven Malondera has said Karonga International Airport will resume operating commercial flights in 21 days.

Malondera said this Saturday after inspecting the airport’s facilities where he confirmed its readiness to resume commercial flights saying it will support operations at Kayelekera Uranium Mine.

“There are so many mining operations in Karonga and some of them are operated by individuals who are not locals so the resumption of commercial flights will facilitate the transportation of mining equipment and personnel, making it easier for them to operate efficiently,” said Malondera.

“The airport, which last handled domestic flights in 2010, will serve as a crucial link for the government’s Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) development strategy in northern Malawi,” he added.

On his part Lotus Africa Limited’s (LAL) Mining Manager Philip Schoeman pledged to help renovate Karonga International Airport saying their operations will depend on it.

“We will be scheduling three or more flights in a week through this airport which is why we have already started rehabilitation works like pothole filling and levelling the runway. This is a very facility only that it wasn’t being well taken care of but things will change,”said Schoeman.

Malawi Airlines Flight and Safety Manager, Captain Frank Madzi, said the rehabilitation of the 1.6km runway will involve extending the shoulders to 30 metres from the current 20 metres in width.

“A 67 seater Boeing 737 can land at this airport which in my views is being under utilised and wearing out due to rains. But now that government and LAL are rehabilitating this airport, it will be in perfect condition to be receiving commercial flights,” Madzi said.

Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Public Infrastructure, Enock Phale, said the facility will reduce pressure on road transport and reduce traveling hours.

Phale said;”From the K4.3 billion which the Ministry of Transport and Public Works collected during the 2024/25 fiscal year, a good chunk of revenue came from airport fees.If we open up our airports, there is potential that the ministry can generate more resources and more revenue which will go into the improvement of the airports, such as Karonga and all other airports that may be opened now or in the future.”